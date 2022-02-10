Thursday on the NewsHour, Russia initiates massive military drills along Ukraine's border, stoking fears of an invasion. Then, a congressional committee launches an investigation into documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago and whether former President Trump attempted to destroy records. Also, the loss of seagrass and environmental collapse leads to an unprecedented number of manatees dying.
Thursday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
News Wrap: Inflation rises to highest level in 40 years6 min
-
Russia begins massive military exercises in Belarus, escalating tensions with Ukraine10 min
-
How Trump may have violated the Presidential Records Act7 min
-
What ending forced arbitration for sexual assault claims could mean for survivors7 min
-
Biologists take drastic measures to save Florida manatees at risk of starvation8 min
-
At the 2022 Winter Olympics, ‘a lot of pressure and high hopes’8 min
-
‘Light, Space, Surface’ exhibit showcases art made of unconventional materials5 min