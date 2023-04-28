Fed blames mismanagement and oversight failures for Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Jeanna Smialek:

Yes, I think it was a very ambitious wish list that he put out today.

But the thing is, the Fed actually has quite a lot of discretion when it comes to the kinds of things he wants to see. So, for example, he would like for the Fed to reconsider how it is overseeing banks that have more than $100 billion in assets.

The Fed has pretty wide discretion to take a closer look at those — that group of banks. And so I think it'll take a couple of years, but it's likely that we're going to see some changes there.

Similarly, it seems like the supervisors are in for a sort of more aggressive approach to banks going forward. I think stress tests, which are sort of the annual health checkups these banks get, could get another look. I think it's going to be a vast array of changes. And we got a lot of e-mails from bank lobbyists this afternoon expressing distress at these changes.

So I think, to the extent that that's a signal, it seems like these could be pretty real.