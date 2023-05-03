Fed raises rates again but signals a future pause amid banking sector uncertainty

David Wessel:

The Fed knows that, if it raises interest rates, it gets more expensive for people to borrow, they spend less money, you get less demand in the economy, and that should bring down inflation. That's what the textbook says.

Suddenly, they have another factor. How much are bankers going to pull in their horns? How much are bankers going to raise the standards for lending? How much of a credit crunch are we going to have? And Jay Powell has made clear that a credit crunch is sort of like a rate increase. The bigger the credit crunch, the less they have to raise rates.

So they're watching very carefully to see not these three banks, because they're taken care of, but what do the rest of the banks do? It's particularly serious for small and medium-sized businesses, which depend on these regional banks that are getting more stingy.