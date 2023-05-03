Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, the Federal Reserve again raises interest rates but signals a future pause amid banking uncertainty. Russia accuses Ukraine of orchestrating drone attacks on the Kremlin in an attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin, a claim that risks escalating the ongoing war. Plus, Judy Woodruff examines the history of racism in America and the role it plays in today's divisions.
