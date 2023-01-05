Federal Trade Commission proposes ban on noncompete clauses

Amna Nawaz:

The Federal Trade Commission today issued a proposal banning noncompete clauses that prevent workers from switching employers or starting a new business.

About one in five Americans, approximately 30 million people, are affected by these policies. The FTC will accept public comments for 60 days before it can finalize the rule.

Elizabeth Wilkins, director of the Office of Policy Planning for the FTC, has worked on this proposal, and joins me now.

Welcome.

Elizabeth Wilkins, Office of Policy Planning Director, Federal Trade Commission: Thank you.