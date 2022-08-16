Federal water restrictions in the West underscore severity of climate crisis

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, today's water cuts demonstrate the ongoing severity of the drought in the West. Nearly 40 million people across seven states, as well as Mexico, rely on the Colorado River Basin.

As of now, its reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are both below 30 percent full. As climate change continues to fuel drier conditions, next year, Arizona will lose 21 percent of its yearly supply of river water. Nevada will go without 8 percent and Mexico loses 7 percent of its allotment.

For more on what all of this means, I'm joined by Jennifer Pitt. She has spent years researching and working to protect ecosystems in the Colorado River Basin, most recently as a program director for the National Audubon Society.

Jennifer, thank you so much for joining the "NewsHour."

I want to jump right in. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Lake Mead, which supplies water to about 25 million people, is at an unprecedented tier two shortage. That was announced today. And that has triggered these cuts.

How significant are they?