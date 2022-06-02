Persistent drought causes perilously low water levels at Lake Mead

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

By —

Dorothy Hastings

Audio

The megadrought currently choking the western United States is the worst drought in the region in more than 1,000 years. It's having an enormous impact across many states and on several major reservoirs including Lake Mead, a water source for millions of people in the West. Alex Hager, who covers the Colorado River Basin for Northern Colorado Public Radio, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

Dorothy Hastings

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: