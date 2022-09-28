FEMA administrator outlines federal response to Hurricane Ian

Deanne Criswell, FEMA Administrator:

You know, as we are seeing Hurricane Ian make landfall right now.

I still want to remind people that this is a slow-moving storm. They need to make sure that they are keeping themselves and their families safe right now. Our number one priority has been and continues to be search-and-rescue after the storm passes. As we understand that there's some people that didn't evacuate, we want to make sure we're getting into those hardest-hit areas to find people that need our help the most.

So we're going to focus on that. We're going to continue to prioritize those types of search-and-rescue resources into those areas. We also know that power is — we're going to see more power outages across the state. This is just the beginning. This storm is continuing to move. Power is definitely a priority for us and making sure that we can restore that.

We also know there's a number of people that are dependent, medically dependent, on power. So we have worked closely with the private utilities, with the local utility companies, the Department of Energy, and we have staged resources to make sure that we can support those critical facilities such as hospitals with any power-related needs that they might have.