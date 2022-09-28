Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, Hurricane Ian slams into Florida with fierce winds and storm surges. As more mass graves are found in newly liberated parts of Ukraine, a U.N. investigator outlines the evidence he's gathered of Russian war crimes. Plus, firefighters battle to save their own lives after years of being exposed to dangerous chemicals on the job.
