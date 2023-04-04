Finland formally joins NATO in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Heather Conley:

It's massive. And it's all because of Vladimir Putin's decision on February 24 of last year for his full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

This was — Finland was a country that wanted the closest possible relationship with NATO, but not to become a NATO member. And when that full-scale invasion began, they completely changed their opinion. They did not want to stand alone. They did stand alone in 1939, when they fought Soviet forces in the Winter War in 1939. They were able to beat them back.

But they had to suffer what was called Finlandization, which was basically Soviet — Soviet Union had to approve everything that Finland did. And, as President Biden often says, now Finlandization is no longer the word. It's NATO-ization.

So this is a massive step back. You hear very muted words from the Kremlin, because it's such a setback. They threatened Finland, they threatened Sweden with nuclear attack if they would join NATO. And now it's a very muted — muted comment, because, quite frankly, this is a significant strategic loss for them.