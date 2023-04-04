April 4, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, former President Trump appears in court on 34 felony counts for falsification of business records as part of a scheme to influence the 2016 election. Finland formally joins NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, striking the latest blow against Putin. Plus, as climate change continues to alter the world, the Global Seed Vault becomes more important than ever.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch