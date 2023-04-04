Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, former President Trump appears in court on 34 felony counts for falsification of business records as part of a scheme to influence the 2016 election. Finland formally joins NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, striking the latest blow against Putin. Plus, as climate change continues to alter the world, the Global Seed Vault becomes more important than ever.
Support Provided By:
Learn more