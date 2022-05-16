Finland, Sweden ambassadors discuss the push to join NATO and future of security in Europe

Leave your feedback
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted a major shift in public opinion in Finland and Sweden, with support for joining NATO recently surging in both countries. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin said the expansion of NATO infrastructure would trigger a response. Karin Olofsdotter, Swedish ambassador to the U.S., and Mikko Hautala, Finnish ambassador to the U.S., join Judy Woodruff to discuss.
