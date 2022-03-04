Finland’s president on the Russian threat in Europe and the war in Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

With Russian military forces on the offensive in Ukraine, countries in Europe are on edge. One nation that shares an 800-mile border with Russia is Finland, which has a stable and prosperous democracy. Finland is not a member of NATO, but it buys military equipment from the United States and is a member of the European Union

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto met with President Biden this afternoon. And I spoke with him a short time ago.

President Niinisto, thank you very much for talking with us.

You flew more than, what, 4,300 miles from Helsinki to Washington to talk to President Biden. What can you tell us came out of that meeting?

Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland: It was a very pleasant meeting with him.

Surely, because of what is taking place in Ukraine, the Russian attack, security, defense, those were the issues we discussed very much. And we have a long-lasting cooperation with the United States, Finland and Sweden, all Nordic countries. And that will be enhanced in the future.

I'm very satisfied with our discussions.