First cases of malaria transmitted in U.S. in decades prompt concerns

William Brangham:

For more on these unusual cases, we turn to Catherine Troisi. She's an infectious disease epidemiologist with UTHealth Houston School of Public Health.

Catherine, thank you so much for being here.

We have seen malaria in the past in the United States, but these cases and how they're transmitting is different. Can you explain?

Dr. Catherine Troisi, UTHealth Houston School of Public Health: Sure.

We always, every year, have some cases of malaria, but they are in people who acquired the malaria abroad and then came back to the United States and were visiting. These cases are different because the people who are infected got it here in the United States.