July 3, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, Israeli forces strike a militant stronghold in the West Bank, the first such attack in nearly 20 years. An exonerated member of the Central Park Five discusses his historic primary win for New York City Council. Plus, the fight over abortion access comes to a head in Ohio as advocates run up against a deadline for a ballot measure that would protect reproductive rights.

Segments From This Episode

