Flooding devastates parts of the Midwest after huge winter storm

Rescuers in airboats came to save those who couldn't escape in time.

Across the Midwest, floodwaters brought record river levels to 41 places, including 17 spots in Nebraska. The water reached seven feet in some areas. On the eastern side of the Missouri River, nearly 2,000 people have been evacuated across Iowa. Floodwaters destroyed roads, including part of this bridge in Council Bluffs.

Overflow from the Rock River in Illinois has inundated communities along its banks. And it could still get worse. Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, and the Missouri River is expected to reach its highest level on Thursday.

