Florida county urges state to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat

William Brangham:

In these record-breaking heat waves, people who have to work outdoors, like agricultural workers or construction crews, are among the most vulnerable.

Earlier today, President Biden announced new steps to try to protect those workers. Using better weather forecasting, the Department of Labor will develop an alert to signal to employers and employees when heat is going to be dangerous. The department will also beef up inspections of certain worksites.

The president noted today that Americans can no longer pretend that we are living in a normal climate.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: Even those who deny that we're in the midst of a climate crisis can't deny the impact extreme heat is having on Americans, Americans like an elderly woman in Phoenix, who fell out of her wheelchair and, after five minutes on the ground, had third-degree burns.