Florida county urges state to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat

William Brangham
William Brangham
Karina Cuevas
Karina Cuevas
Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow
People working outdoors are among the most likely to suffer the consequences during heat waves. President Biden announced the Department of Labor will develop an alert to signal to employers and employees when heat is dangerous. Florida is one state that requires no protections for outdoor workers, but one county is hoping to change that. William Brangham discussed more with Nikolas Rivero.
William Brangham:
In these record-breaking heat waves, people who have to work outdoors, like agricultural workers or construction crews, are among the most vulnerable.
Earlier today, President Biden announced new steps to try to protect those workers. Using better weather forecasting, the Department of Labor will develop an alert to signal to employers and employees when heat is going to be dangerous. The department will also beef up inspections of certain worksites.
The president noted today that Americans can no longer pretend that we are living in a normal climate.
Joe Biden, President of the United States: Even those who deny that we're in the midst of a climate crisis can't deny the impact extreme heat is having on Americans, Americans like an elderly woman in Phoenix, who fell out of her wheelchair and, after five minutes on the ground, had third-degree burns.
Florida is one state that requires no protections for the estimated two million outdoor workers in the state. But one county is hoping to change that.
For more on this, we're joined by Nicolás Rivero. He's a climate change reporter for The Miami Herald.
Nico, thank you so much for being here.
As we just heard, President Biden is proposing some rules to try to protect outdoor workers. We know the Department of Labor and OSHA are working on some much broader longer-term plans as well. You have been reporting on the troubles that outdoor workers in Florida are having. Can you give us a sense of the things you have been reporting?
Nicolás Rivero, The Miami Herald:
Absolutely, yes.
So, down here in South Florida, as in the rest of the country and the world, we have been going through some record-breaking temperatures this summer. These are the kinds of temperatures where the National Weather Service advises that you spend as little time as possible outside, avoid strenuous activity.
But a lot of workers don't have any choice but to go to work that day. So what we're seeing is outdoor workers in many cases are working in dangerous temperatures without adequate access to water or shaded breaks throughout the day.
And, just last week, I was at a vigil for a worker who died on the job in Southern Miami-Dade County, again, because workers just don't have access to the kind of basic protections that you might need to stay safe in high temperatures.
And you were talking about — like, what are those kinds of protections? They may seem self-evident, but what are the things that employers have been urged to do to try to protect people.
Nicolás Rivero:
Yes, so workers are asking for three basic things, water, shade and rest right?
So, adequate access to water and clean water. In some cases, with farmworkers, they might store water next to pesticides and that water is dirty and workers don't want to drink it. Also, breaks throughout the day, regular breaks. Many workers only get one break, and that's for lunch in the middle of the day, and then they're working four, six, maybe eight hours straight without a break.
And then just somewhere on the job site where there is shade, so if a worker needs to get out of the sun and cool off a little bit, they can.
And I understand from you're reporting that there is an effort by one county to try to enshrine some of those protections.
What is the proposal?
Yes, so commissioners in Miami-Dade County proposed a bill last week that would mandate a couple of things.
The first is training for workers on how to recognize the signs of heatstroke and other heat illnesses and how to administer first aid in an emergency. And then, on hot days where the heat index hits 90 degrees or above, it would require employers to make sure workers have access to enough water, give them 10-minute breaks every two hours throughout their working day, and have some place in the job site where there is shade.
And it has penalties for companies that fail to do that.
And, right now, there are no requirements on companies in Florida to do things like that. They may, but there are no requirements to do so?
That's right.
In Miami, like much of the rest of the country, there are no requirements at the local, state or federal level that specifically create protections for heat for workers. The only protections that do exist are the federal level, where OSHA has what's called its general duty clause, which means employers have a broad requirement to create a safe workplace for workers.
But there aren't specific rules that say you have to give workers water or you have to give them a certain amount of breaks throughout the day.
And so one of the provisions you're talking about is training workers to be able to understand when one of their colleagues is in trouble and then teaching them how to act. I mean, that's a — that's a lot to ask.
It is, but, I mean, it's one of the things actually that workers want the most, because they have told me: I don't know what to do if my friend is in trouble. And if I don't know what to do, he could die.
And so workers want to have this knowledge. They want to have this training, so that they can look out for each other.
And what have employers, generally speaking, said about this proposal?
Well, a lot of companies will say that they voluntarily are already doing the right thing. They already give their workers access to water. They already give them breaks throughout the day.
And it's true that many companies are voluntarily doing some of these things. But what I hear from workers and worker advocacy groups is that many companies are falling down on one or more parts of this. So they're not getting adequate water throughout the day, or some of them — this doesn't seem like a heat-related thing, but they don't have bathrooms in the job site.
So workers feel like they shouldn't drink too much water because they won't have an opportunity to go through the bathroom in the day. And that too creates danger. So, companies may do parts of the right thing to do, but they may not do it all consistently.
So, do you have any sense of how likely it is that this proposal will pass?
Well, in Miami-Dade County, it passed its first reading with a unanimous 11-0 vote. Now it goes into committee, where it could be changed or it could be modified or voted down.
And then, afterwards, it has to pass a final vote for the full commission. It seems likely that it could pass in the county. Now, the danger is that the state of Florida could preempt that, as they have with many local regulations. And, in fact, Texas last month preempted similar rules in Austin and Dallas. So, the state legislature came in and undid what the local governments did in that case.
As I mentioned, you're a climate change reporter for The Herald.
And is it your sense that employers have broadly taken on the idea that it's not like we're in a new normal and now it's all of a sudden going to be this hot consistently, but the projections are that this will continue to go up and get worse? Is it your sense employers appreciate that and are making plans for that future?
No, I mean, I think what you hear a lot is, especially in South Florida, it's always hot. Summers have always been hot here.
But I think, if you look at this summer, in particular, you can see it really never has been this hot. It truly has been a record-breaking summer on any number of metrics in terms of heat. So, I don't think that we can keep doing the same old things and expect them to keep working in a climate that is working — that is warming, and where our hottest days are becoming more common.
All right, Nicolás Rivero, climate reporter for The Miami Herald, thank you so much for being here.
Thank you for having me.
So, in addition to the dangers faced by where someone works, sometimes, where you live can also make the impacts of extreme heat worse, like living in certain parts of a city.
That's because of a phenomenon called the urban heat island effect. A recent report by the research group Climate Central showed that more than 40 million Americans live in these hot spots.
So, what does this mean for those residents? And is there any way that they can get relief?
For that we turn to Michael Mendez. He's assistant professor of environmental planning and policy at the University of California, Irvine,
Professor Mendez, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."
Can you help us understand, what is the urban heat island effect?
Michael Mendez, University of California, Irvine: Thank you for having me here today. It's a pleasure to be here to talk to you about this important issue that is affecting many people across the nation of — 40 percent of residents in the United States are under a heat advisory.
And many of them are living in urban areas that don't have adequate infrastructure, let alone environmental amenities like trees and other forms of greenery that provide shade. So, an urban heat island effect is where you have a lot of urbanized and suburban areas that are paved over with asphalt, concrete, other — other types of building materials that absorb the heat.
And with little vegetation and trees for shade, and other types of cooling material, these areas and communities could be anywhere between five and even 20 degrees hotter than other neighborhoods that have more green space for shade.
That is such a shocking difference in temperature, simply that can be driven by how a certain area is built and what the structures are made of?
Michael Mendez:
Most definitely.
I think many of us that are millennials, Gen Z or even older remember being on the hot turf, asphalt, in schools and see the steam actually permeate out of these hard heat-trapping surfaces. So imagine not just a schoolyard, which is just, unfortunately, an urban heat island, but an entire neighborhood, and how that can really change how you experience an extreme heat event, and let alone if you're living in an older home that's 100 years old.
You may experience it even more inside of a home that isn't climate-resilient, can have even hotter temperatures than the ambient air outside.
I cited this study that says that millions of Americans are living in — under these types of conditions that you're describing.
But I also understand that it is not equally spread across demographics, that certain people are more vulnerable than others. Can you explain?
Yes, this phenomenon of the heat waves, extreme climate events have disparate impact. It does not affect everyone equally.
And this is because a heat wave is a natural phenomenon — phenomenon in some part, but there's been political choices have been — have been made over the decades, if not centuries, that have withheld vital resources and infrastructure from communities, primarily low income-communities of color, African American and Latino communities.
So it's no surprise, when a heat wave or other type of extreme weather event strikes these communities, they're the least prepared and often suffered the most impacts, because they don't have — they have crumbling infrastructure, and they don't have the amenities that will protect them and make them more resilient from our changing and extreme climate.
You have been describing or hinting at a few of what seem like the possible solutions here.
Walk me through those things. If I were a city planner, what are the things that I can do to try to reduce the urban heat island effect?
First is, a lot of these campaigns, we hear about the million-dollar campaigns that a lot of urban mayors are trying to institute in their cities, planting trees.
Climate-resilient trees that are resilient to drought as well can help cool down are cities, cool roofs, rooftops, making sure that we're able to reflect some of the sun's rays and ensure that our houses that are cooler, having more climate weatherization in our homes, and, of course, having more cool pavements, moving away from that black asphalt and concrete that is absorbing and retaining the heat.
And other types of green spaces, watershed management practices are multibenefit. They can clean our water, recharge our groundwater, but also provide green space and recreational spaces. So, we need to look for multibenefit policies and projects that attack multiple problems that climate change is causing our urban areas and throughout our nation.
I mean, some of these things you're talking about seem quite quick. I mean, you can paint a roof a different color quite quickly. Trees, we know, take longer to grow.
Are there communities that you would point to in the country that are doing some of these things, that are taking this initiative head on and trying to do these things?
Well, in my in my hometown of Los Angeles, it's often named — thought of as very suburban, very asphalt, concrete-driven area.
But they're really leading the way in terms of creating an Office of Climate Emergency and Resilience, where they have hired a full-time person and staff to understand these issues and try to target resources to the most immediate communities, those that are lacking these trees and green spaces.
So, places like Los Angeles, Portland, of course, Seattle have been at the forefront of enacting climate action, but also having a strong equity and justice lens.
All right, Professor Michael Mendez, U.C. Irvine, thank you so much for being here.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
