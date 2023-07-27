Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, Donald Trump's lawyers meet with the special counsel as a potential indictment on election interference looms over the former president. How the record heat is disproportionately affecting Americans based on where they live and work. Plus, efforts to protect right whales from possible extinction run up against lobstermen fighting for their economic survival.
Support Provided By:
Learn more