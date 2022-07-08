Florida moves to restrict what schools can teach about systemic racism

Lisa Desjardins:

Florida is again in the middle of cultural and political debate, as a law went into effect in the last week governing some diversity training on the job and teaching about race at schools.

Joining me to talk about this and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' overall approach is Ana Ceballos, who covers state politics for The Miami Herald.

First, to help out our viewers, let me cover what this law does. This law is called the Stop WOKE Act. And it essentially codified a ban on teaching Critical Race Theory, including the concept of white privilege, in K-12 schools. It would block businesses from requiring some kinds of diversity and inclusion training.

And it would enforce all of that using lawsuits or penalties up to $10,000.

Ana, what is the practical effect here? What does each side say this law will actually do?