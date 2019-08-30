Florida prepares for ‘major’ Hurricane Dorian, but trajectory remains uncertain

Craig Fugate:

Exactly.

You have got some counties that, if they go too early, they may actually be a bottleneck for a much larger population that needed to go. So everybody gets on these conference calls, all the counties, the Hurricane Center, the state, and they kind of walk through this on the timing issues.

But we know that the larger counties take more time. The big thing is, do people know if they're in an evacuation zone? And, if not, that's what we want them to do right now. Find out if you're an evacuation zone, know where you're going to go. You don't have to go hundreds of miles.

These counties will open up shelters. For most people, you don't have to go more than 10 miles. But if you are going to leave your county and head to hotel, motel or somewhere else, make sure you have a destination and a reservation before you get on the highway.

You just want to get on there and drive and hope something's going to work out. Those are the folks that end up having to drive to Atlanta.