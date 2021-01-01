Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Following the way of love through divisions, upheaval and uncertainty

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jan 01 Brooks and Marcus on American politics in 2020 and its impact on Democracy

  2. Read Jan 01 GOP torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge

  3. Watch Jan 01 COVID-19 cases rise in Georgia, as some health care workers resist vaccinations

  4. Read Jan 01 What to expect in Georgia’s special election for two key Senate seats

  5. Read Nov 27 Here’s how it feels when COVID-19 symptoms last for months

The Latest