Food banks prepare for spike as pandemic SNAP benefits come to an end

William Brangham
Layla Quran
Dorothy Hastings

In the last three years, households eligible for food assistance received at least $95 more per month as part of a pandemic-era increase to combat hunger. But Wednesday, those benefits will expire, meaning a smaller monthly food budget for nearly 30 million Americans. William Brangham visited a food bank in rural Virginia that’s gearing up to meet the increased need this cut will likely trigger.

William Brangham
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

Layla Quran
Layla Quran is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour. She was previously a foreign affairs reporter and producer.

