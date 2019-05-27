For Arlington’s Old Guard, the mission is to honor, and the standard is perfection

Judy Woodruff:

Arlington National Cemetery is widely known as the final resting place for men and women who served in our nation's military. But less is known about the Old Guard.

That is the Army's oldest active-duty regiment, primarily tasked with performing funerals there for our country's fallen heroes.

Senator Tom Cotton, a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, wrote about the Old Guard and his experience serving with that elite unit in his new book, "Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour at Arlington National Cemetery."

And Senator Cotton joins me now.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."