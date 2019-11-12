For Israelis along the Lebanon and Gaza borders, even a normal day is plagued with tension

Judy Woodruff:

We return to the Middle East and today's targeted killing in Gaza by Israel of a militant leader and the rocket fire that showered Israel in reprisal.

These attacks and counterattacks between Israel and its enemies come frequently. They have exploded into all-out war in the past. Militant groups in particular present a major challenge to the country's security, Hezbollah, in Lebanon to the north, and Hamas and other groups in Gaza to Israel's south.

A few months ago we brought you a report about life inside Gaza for many wounded by the Israeli army in protests there.

To find out what life is like for Israelis on these frontiers, special correspondent Ryan Chilcote recently went to the borderlands, where a normal day can be anything but.