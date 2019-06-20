How sanctions, weather and a bad harvest have left North Koreans without enough to eat

Judy Woodruff:

But first, Xi Jinping's visit to Pyongyang today was the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.

Over a two-day summit, the leaders will discuss denuclearization and other issues, including providing North Korea much-needed humanitarian assistance.

Just yesterday, South Korea announced that it would send 50,000 tons of rice to the North. Hunger is a way of life for many North Koreans.

But, as Nick Schifrin back to report, conditions inside North Korea are worsening, and hunger is increasing.