For Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings, Chicago’s violence strikes close to home

Tamar Manasseh:

No, I don't. I don't.

That sounds like, once again, victim-blaming, because you were around — women who are poor and live in a poor neighborhood were near a poor black man who lives in the same neighborhood. Then he was the target. That is why they got shot.

No. Shooters shoot who they want to shoot. That is what they do. They shot two mothers on a site where mothers come every day to feel safe, every day to bring their kids to, to play, to actually have a summer, to have a childhood, in a place where it is very hard to do that. They killed mothers there.

And so I don't want to hear anything about a man. I don't want to hear anybody deflecting or anything, any of this diversionary conversation, because that is not it.

People often look the other way when women are murdered in poor neighborhoods, because they just pass it off as, oh, they were around gangbangers.

No. No one should be dying there. Somebody has to take responsibility for this. That is why we started a reward fund, a GoFundMe to raise reward money three days ago. We were just trying to raise $5,000. We have raised $22,000 in three days, because people are tired of being tired. And women are tired of being blamed for how we are treated or mistreated.

It is no more — a black woman who is murdered in the ghetto, it is no more her fault for being shot because she was poor than it is for a woman being raped because of what she was wearing.