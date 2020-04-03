For some doctors, pandemic means accelerated career launch — or truncated retirement

Judy Woodruff:

As the pandemic spreads, state officials are sounding the alarm that not enough doctors and nurses are available to meet the growing needs of patients.

That's meant an all-hands-on-deck approach in some parts of the country. Rules and regulations are now being lifted or changed to allow medical students to graduate early and to enable retired doctors to return to the profession.

We heard from many of them.

And Lisa is with us again to tell their stories.