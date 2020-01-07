Foreign policy experts weigh in on Trump’s Iran strategy

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, at this hour, there are developing reports of rocket attacks on a U.S. base in Iraq.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps says this attack is in retaliation for the killing of Qasem Soleimani.

As we follow that story, we also want to zoom out to talk about the overall strategy toward Iran in the Middle East with two people who know the region well.

Mara Karlin worked at the Pentagon during the George W. Bush administration and was appointed to a senior position during the Obama administration. She's now director of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. And Michael Doran was senior director for the Middle East on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush administration and is now a senior fellow at The Hudson Institute, a think tank in Washington, D.C.

Mara Karlin, let me start with you.

I guess I have to get your response. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is taking credit for these attacks and saying that these are rocket attacks from Iran into Iraq at U.S. bases. Could we get your response?