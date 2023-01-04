Former Capitol Police chief warns of vulnerabilities that remain 2 years after Jan. 6

Geoff Bennett:

Friday marks the second anniversary of the January 6 attacks, when a crowd of angry Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential election win.

Steven Sund was the chief of the Capitol Police that day. And he describes the events as the worst mass attack on law enforcement in his nearly-30-year-long career.

He writes about that and more in his new book, "Courage Under Fire."

And he joins me now.

Thanks so much for coming in.