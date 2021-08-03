Former Cuomo aide: ‘he embraced me a little bit too tight, too long’

Karen Hinton:

The end of 2000, we had done a media event in Los Angeles.

And after the event, he asked me to come up to his hotel room to talk about the day, what we would do the next day. And I agreed to come up and see him. I had been in hotel rooms with him before with other staff. There was no one there. The lights had been dammed.

I was a little concerned about that. But I took a seat. And we did talk about the media event. And then the discussion became a bit more personal about marriages, mine and his. And I decided, OK, I really would like to leave.

And I stood up, and he embraced me a little bit too tight, too long. And I felt that he was aroused, and I left the room. We never talked about it. And I never told anyone, except one of my best friends, who I called that night to tell her what had happened.

But this was a long time ago. And I'm from an older generation of women. And I didn't really think that — if I told someone, I might lose my career, I would hurt my career. So I didn't.

And praise to those 11 women who did.