Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after sexual harassment findings

Karen DeWitt:

Well, I found all of these allegations pretty compelling.

And most of them, we knew about when they first became public late in March. I covered them. I talked to some of the women. But I have to say, all in one place, the way this report put them out, it was deeply shocking to see all of these allegations that were pretty well-corroborated.

And one really struck me was — and I think because it was new, we hadn't heard of it — was this incidence of the state trooper. She was pulled out of the ranks by Cuomo, chosen to be his bodyguard. Usually, the superintendent of the state police does that, so that was highly unusual.

And then, according to the report, she was subjected to inappropriate touching, questions from him about advice on getting a girlfriend, asking her, why wasn't she wearing a dress?

And I think all of that combined was really very devastating.