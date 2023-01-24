Former FBI agent charged with violating sanctions against Russia, aiding oligarch

Nick Schifrin:

Charlie McGonigal had a 22-year career in the FBI and by the end held one of the government's most senior and most trusted counterintelligence jobs.

When he retired in 2018, he ran counterintelligence in the New York FBI field office, and had played a key role in some of the U.S.' most sensitive investigations, including Russian intelligence activities in the U.S. before, during, and after the 2016 election and Chinese efforts to shut down U.S. spies.

But he was arrested by the very agency where he spent his career. In New York, McGonigal is charged with hiding $225,000 he received from a former Albanian intelligence officer, while McGonigal was still inside the FBI. And, in Washington, McGonigal is charged with money laundering and violating Russian sanctions. He's alleged after he left the FBI to have accepted secret payments from the very Russian oligarch he had investigated, Oleg Deripaska, who has Kremlin ties and is sanctioned for his role in Russia's 2016 election interference.

To talk about this, we turned to Frank Montoya, who retired from the FBI as special agent in charge in the Seattle office and from 2012 to 2014 was the U.S. government's top counterintelligence official.

Frank Montoya, thanks very much. Welcome back to the "NewsHour."

You call Charlie McGonigal a friend. How shocking is this?