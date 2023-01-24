Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, another mass shooting, this time near San Francisco, roils California two days after a shooting outside of Los Angeles. Classified documents are found in Mike Pence's Indiana home, raising more questions about how politicians handle sensitive information. Plus, Lithium deposits near the Salton Sea show promise for the economically and environmentally devastated region.
