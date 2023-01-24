January 24, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, another mass shooting, this time near San Francisco, roils California two days after a shooting outside of Los Angeles. Classified documents are found in Mike Pence's Indiana home, raising more questions about how politicians handle sensitive information. Plus, Lithium deposits near the Salton Sea show promise for the economically and environmentally devastated region.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch