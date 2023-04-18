Former Israeli prime minister on the escalating violence in his country

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
There was more violence in Israel Tuesday after police say a Palestinian gunman wounded two Israelis in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted another raid in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian militants responded by opening fire. At least six Palestinians were wounded, according to health officials. Amna Nawaz discussed the situation with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
