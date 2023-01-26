Former Memphis police officers charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols

John Yang:

Fired Memphis police officers Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean all charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Police said they stopped Nichols the evening of January 7 near his home for reckless driving and that he fled on foot. There was another confrontation, police say, after they caught up with him. Nichols was hospitalized, complaining of shortness of breath. He died three days later.

Police said Nichols had a medical emergency, but the family's attorneys said early results from an independent autopsy the family commissioned showed he suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating. The attorneys say body camera footage shows a police beating that lasted three minutes and included pepper spray and Tasing.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump:

Benjamin Crump, Attorney for Family of Tyre Nichols: He's only about 80 to 100 yards from his house, and he calls for his mom, three times: "Mom." He calls for his mom.

Where's the humanity? Where's the humanity?