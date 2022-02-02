Former Miami Dolphins coach alleges racism in ‘scorched earth’ lawsuit against the NFL

William Brangham:

Flores said the league is — quote — "rife with racism," pointing to stark racial disparities in players vs. management. The lawsuit alleges that, out of 32 NFL teams, none has a Black owner, only one has a Black head coach, only four have a Black offensive coordinator, and only 11 have a Black defensive coordinator.

That's against the backdrop of NFL players, where 58 percent of whom are Black. Flores was fired last month, after three years leading the Dolphins, the last two being winning seasons. He was interviewed for the head coach job with the New York Giants, but Flores alleges he wasn't really being considered.

As evidence, his lawsuit includes text messages between Flores and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that were sent three days before Flores' scheduled interview for the Giants job.

Belichick said he'd heard from the other team that Flores was — quote — "their guy." But Belichick then realized he'd texted the wrong Brian and admitted to Flores it was Brian Daboll who'd already been chosen. Daboll, who is white, was officially named the new Giants head coach last week.

In a statement, the Giants said Flores was — quote — "in the conversation to be our head coach until the 11th hour," but hired the individual the team felt was the most qualified.

Flores argues the Giants' interview process is typical of how the NFL carries out the so-called Rooney Rule. That rule was created nearly 20 years ago to give more minority candidates opportunities to become NFL head coaches. It was amended in 2020 to say that teams must interview at least two minority candidates not associated with their team for any head coach openings.