February 2, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the U.S. approaches 900,000 COVID deaths with a mortality rate far higher than other wealthy nations, as the vaccination campaign stagnates. Then, a former NFL head coach sues the league for racial discrimination after being fired by the Miami Dolphins, and scientists uncover rampant COVID infections in white-tailed deer, raising questions about the pandemic's future.

