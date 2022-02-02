Wednesday on the NewsHour, the U.S. approaches 900,000 COVID deaths with a mortality rate far higher than other wealthy nations, as the vaccination campaign stagnates. Then, a former NFL head coach sues the league for racial discrimination after being fired by the Miami Dolphins, and scientists uncover rampant COVID infections in white-tailed deer, raising questions about the pandemic's future.
Segments From This Episode
News Wrap: Biden sends thousands of troops to Europe as Russian forces amass near Ukraine5 min
Why the COVID death rate in the U.S. is so much higher than other wealthy nations7 min
Former Miami Dolphins coach alleges racism in ‘scorched-earth lawsuit’ against the NFL12 min
Examining President Biden’s pledge to diversify the federal judiciary7 min
What Whoopi Goldberg’s Holocaust remarks can teach us about antisemitism8 min
Scientists discover shockingly high rates of COVID infections among white-tailed deer7 min
New book explores how the American South has ‘done the dirty work of the nation’6 min