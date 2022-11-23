Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Former PM Khan on the tenuous politics in Pakistan after surviving assassination attempt

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

By —

Zeba Warsi

Audio

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in April after three and a half years in office. Since then, he's survived an assassination attempt and drawn massive crowds to rallies where he demands early elections, calls out corruption and points fingers at the powerful Pakistani military for his removal. Khan spoke with Amna Nawaz ahead of another massive march to Islamabad.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as PBS NewsHour's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

@DanSagalyn
By —

Zeba Warsi

Zeba Warsi is a producer, foreign affairs. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism and human rights from CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.

@Zebaism

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch