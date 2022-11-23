Former PM Khan on the tenuous politics in Pakistan after surviving assassination attempt

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Zeba Warsi
Zeba Warsi
Leave your feedback
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in April after three and a half years in office. Since then, he's survived an assassination attempt and drawn massive crowds to rallies where he demands early elections, calls out corruption and points fingers at the powerful Pakistani military for his removal. Khan spoke with Amna Nawaz ahead of another massive march to Islamabad.
Amna Nawaz serves as PBS NewsHour's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
Zeba Warsi is a producer, foreign affairs. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism and human rights from CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.