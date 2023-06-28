Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd on his run for the White House

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett

Ali Schmitz

Cybele Mayes-Osterman

As the field of Republicans vying to win the party's 2024 presidential nomination continues to grow, more candidates are hitting the campaign trail. Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd is one of them and joined Geoff Bennett from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

Ali Schmitz

Cybele Mayes-Osterman

