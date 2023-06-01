Republican presidential candidates travel to key states as 2024 race heats up

Gavin Jackson, South Carolina ETV:

Yes, similar to what Kay was talking about there, I mean, I just got off of a swing from Tim Scott's campaign launch. He launched on May 22 in North Charleston.

It was a very similar launch to what we saw with Nikki Haley making her bid in February. And I followed both of those candidates to the battleground states in Iowa, New Hampshire after their launches in South Carolina. And a lot of folks are saying the same things in those early voting states, as we're saying here in South Carolina.

They're waiting to see this field gel. They're trying to see who has the strongest message, since so many people have similar messages, too. And that's not too dissimilar from what we're hearing from Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, talking about their backgrounds, introducing themselves to voters out there in Iowa, New Hampshire, as we await to hear from more candidates on the ground here in South Carolina.

Obviously, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is stopping in South Carolina on Friday as part of his 12-city swing, a huge kind of campaign launch that we have seen from Ron DeSantis that we didn't see from Tim Scott the other day. He had a big kickoff in North Charleston, but then he went to Iowa, had one town hall, handled it pretty well, had about 200, 300 people there, had a roundtable with some educators as well, and then went to New Hampshire, and had a small meet-and-greet with some New Hampshire Republican women.

So, a bit different from what we're seeing from Ron DeSantis and from what we saw with Nikki Haley. She had multiple town hall events too. So it seems like Tim Scott's really trying to get into campaign mode right now from that listening tour mode.