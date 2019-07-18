Former Sen. Jeff Flake on why Republicans aren’t disavowing Trump’s ‘awful’ words

Jeff Flake:

Well, obviously, those who are close to reelection don't want to see any distance between themselves and the president.

The president is very popular among primary voting Republicans. And my colleagues know that. And so it's difficult to politically to stand up. But, I mean, that should be no excuse.

For me, when I was deciding whether I would run for reelection, you know, one of the things that I had to consider and what weighed most heavily on my mind is having to stand with the president on a campaign stage, if he were to campaign with me, which he would have, I assume, if he didn't oppose me in Arizona.

And I would have had to have been OK when people chanted "Lock her up," for example. I would have had to have been OK when he ridiculed my colleagues, my Democratic colleagues in the Senate, or ridiculed minorities in my state, or my colleague John McCain.

And I determined I simply couldn't do that. There are limits, and I think that the president has long tested them. And I would hope that we would stand up, as Republicans, and say, we cannot normalize this kind of behavior.

It's one thing, you know, to support somebody more progressive or a Democrat. You know, political pendulums do swing. My concern is that, when the political culture changes, that it doesn't snap back. It doesn't — that pendulum doesn't swing as well, particularly given the overlay of social media…