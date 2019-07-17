WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in North Carolina amid racist tweets controversy

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Deb Reichmann, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading south to rally supporters in North Carolina amid a fight with four Democratic congresswomen of color who he said should “go back” to their own countries if they don’t like America.

Trump's rally is expected to being at 7 p.m. ET.

Trump is showing no signs of backing down from his strategy of tying the Democratic Party to the four liberal lawmakers even as a Democratic-led House voted to condemn his comments as racist. All four lawmakers are American citizens, and three of them were born in the United States.

Trump told reporters before departing the White House on Wednesday that he thinks he’s “winning the political argument” — “by a lot.”

Trump is holding an evening political rally in Greenville, North Carolina, a state he narrowly won in 2016.

