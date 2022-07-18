Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon faces trial for contempt of Congress

Devlin Barrett:

The judge has left open the idea that he may be able to argue to the jury that he was still willing to cooperate or he had some interest, newfound willingness to cooperate.

But this executive privilege argument, I think, has been misunderstood or mischaracterized, because the judge also said, we don't even know that the president invoked executive privilege in this case. We are essentially taking that from the defendant's lawyers saying that it was invoked.

And one of the real core, simple issues in this trial is, did Steve Bannon or did he not get a subpoena from the committee with a certain date by which he was supposed to testify and give documents? And did he give them any of those things? Or did he at least explain why he wasn't going to give them those things or have some sort of back-and-forth with them about it?

And the prosecution argument is that he didn't. He basically said and did nothing of value. And that is what led to the charge.