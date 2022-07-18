Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, a damning new report on the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school massacre shows failures on multiple fronts as more mass shootings take place in the nation. Then, Europe struggles with major wildfires and energy uncertainty amid a continent-wide heat wave. Plus, how increasingly violent rhetoric is becoming a dangerous feature of GOP campaigns and party messaging.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: