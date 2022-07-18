July 18, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, a damning new report on the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school massacre shows failures on multiple fronts as more mass shootings take place in the nation. Then, Europe struggles with major wildfires and energy uncertainty amid a continent-wide heat wave. Plus, how increasingly violent rhetoric is becoming a dangerous feature of GOP campaigns and party messaging.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: