Fourth of July celebrations marred by mass shootings in several U.S. cities

Amna Nawaz
Jonah Anderson
This Fourth of July has brought all of the annual festivities and fireworks. But it's all happening in the shadow of more mass shootings, including two Monday night in Philadelphia and Fort Worth, Texas. President Biden branded the attacks "tragic and senseless" and renewed his plea for new gun laws. Amna Nawaz reports.
Amna Nawaz:
Welcome to the "NewsHour."
This Fourth of July has brought all of the annual festivities and fireworks. But it's all happening in the shadow of more mass shootings, including two last night.
Today, President Biden branded the attacks tragic and senseless and renewed his plea for new gun laws.
As the country marks this Independence Day, more American communities are mourning victims of gun violence. Last night, a heavily armed gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in a Philadelphia neighborhood, killing five people.
Tim Eads, Witness:
There was a shooter right there behind my red car shooting a pistol into the street. Within seconds, there were like 50 cops on this corner.
The shooting spanned several blocks. It ended when police caught up to the suspected gunman in an alleyway.
Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Commissioner:
What was supposed to be a beautiful summer evening, this armed and armored individual wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims, seemingly at random.
Police found multiple victims in the street, and one who was chased into his home and shot to death. Two additional victims, a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, remain hospitalized in stable condition.
More than 1,000 miles away, in Fort Worth, Texas, an Independence Day festival ended in terror last night when a shooter opened fire in a crowd of hundreds and chaos erupted.
Cap. Shawn Murray, Fort Worth Police Department:
A lot of vehicle traffic, a lot of foot traffic. As you can tell, still fireworks were being shot off, lots of people just trying to flee the area.
Three people were killed and eight others wounded. The gunman remains at large.
Meanwhile, in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, today…
Nancy Rotering, Mayor of Highland Park, Illinois: Last summer's shooting was the bloodiest day we have ever experienced in Highland Park.
… a community gathered to remember the seven people killed in a July Fourth parade mass shooting last year.
Nancy Rotering:
We deeply mourn those who were taken from us, and we will forever honor and be true to their memories. It is impossible to make sense of the chaos as we look backwards, but what we can do is continue to support each other.
The city's parade celebration was canceled this year. Instead, residents walked the route, moving forward together one year later.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Jonah Anderson is a News Assistant at the PBS NewsHour.
