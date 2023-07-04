Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Fourth of July celebrations are marred by mass shootings in multiple cities across the U.S. We examine how the founding fathers and the American Revolution have become a part of the current political divide. Plus, a new report shows how many current U.S. leaders have slaveholding ancestors.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.