Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

July 4, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Fourth of July celebrations are marred by mass shootings in multiple cities across the U.S. We examine how the founding fathers and the American Revolution have become a part of the current political divide. Plus, a new report shows how many current U.S. leaders have slaveholding ancestors.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch