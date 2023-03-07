Fox News uses selective U.S. Capitol security footage to spread misinformation on Jan. 6

Geoff Bennett:

U.S. Capitol Police in an internal message to officers today said — quote — "The program conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video. The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and the violence that happened before or during these less tense moments."

James Sasso served as senior investigative counsel for the January 6 Committee, and he joins us now.

Thanks for being here.

And we should say that you spent a year investigating the Capitol attack, specifically the people who planned and attended the riot, as well as the domestic extremist groups responsible for most of the violence.

How does it strike you to hear Tucker Carlson say that the insurrection wasn't an insurrection at all and that the January 6 Committee lied?

James Sasso, Former Senior Investigative Counsel, January 6 Committee: It's just objectively not true.

We watched thousands of hours of violence that happened on January 6, between rioter and police officers, rioters and rioters sometimes. The rioters too, if you look at DOJ filings that we covered and some of the defendants we interviewed, things that they said, were pretty explicit about what they were doing there.

They were there at President Trump's beck and call to try to keep him in power at all — by all means necessary. Some of them mentioned going to Civil War or Revolutionary War, depending on which one they wanted to choose. Many of them like Ryan Nichols mentioned dragging, I will just say, members of Congress, although he used more colorful language, through the streets. He mentioned the same about Vice President Pence.

Nicholas Dempsey stood in front of gallows and said members of Congress should all hang. They — a lot of people there were explicitly there to commit violence. And even though a vast majority of the people who were part of the violence that day did not engage in, let's say, hand-to-hand violence or did not destroy the Capitol or did not do any act of violence, the truth is that those who committed those horrible acts would not have succeeded if it weren't for the numbers of people who were there to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

And that is an insurrection. The footage that Tucker Carlson showed was very selectively chosen.