March 7, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, we speak to a current and former governor about the direction of the GOP. Then, Fox News uses selective clips of Capitol security footage supplied by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to spread misinformation on Jan. 6. Plus, a Texas judge's ruling on birth control threatens a nationwide program that provides contraception to minors without requiring their parents' permission.

