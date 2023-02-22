Freed political prisoner discusses Nicaragua’s slide toward authoritarianism

Earlier this month, Nicaragua exiled hundreds of its citizens, many of whom were political prisoners, to the United States. Their release marks a turning point for a government that has become increasingly authoritarian. Felix Maradiaga, a former Nicaraguan presidential candidate, was one of those exiled. He joined Geoff Bennett to discuss his experience inside Nicaragua's most notorious prison.

