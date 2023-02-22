February 22, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, we report from the frontlines in Ukraine as Russia launches new offensives ahead of the invasion's one-year mark. Senator Elizabeth Warren weighs in on the economy, immigration, and her plan to shore up social security. Plus, Judy Woodruff begins her series America at a Crossroads looking at some of the country's political divisions.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch