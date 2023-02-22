Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, we report from the frontlines in Ukraine as Russia launches new offensives ahead of the invasion's one-year mark. Senator Elizabeth Warren weighs in on the economy, immigration, and her plan to shore up social security. Plus, Judy Woodruff begins her series America at a Crossroads looking at some of the country's political divisions.
